Former Sixers assistant Dave Joerger joining Doc Rivers’ staff in Milwaukee

While the Philadelphia 76ers’ listless effort in Thursday night’s loss to Indiana certainly put a damper on things, let’s not forget how hilarious it is that the Milwaukee Bucks are paying Doc Rivers $40 million through the 2026-27 season to be their new head coach. Now that Doc is tasked with getting the Bucks back on a parade float down East Wisconsin Avenue, he’s going about assembling his crew. And with Rivers basically stealing money, like any good heist movie, he’s calling on some familiar faces from his past.

Former Grizzlies and Kings head coach Dave Joerger is finalizing a deal to join Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Hb8d5kN4tu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2024

After a couple head coaching stints, Joerger joined Doc Rivers’ staff in Philadelphia as an assistant in November 2020. Notably, during Joerger’s Sixers tenure, he battled head and neck cancer and underwent seven weeks of radiation treatment and chemotherapy before returning to work during the 2021-22 season. He remained with the club until last offseason when Nick Nurse was brought in as the new Sixers head coach in the wake of Doc Rivers’ firing. Joerger has since been working as a coaching consultant for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In addition to Joerger, we received other Doc Rivers staff news this morning.

Doc Rivers is hiring longtime NBA assistant Rex Kalamian for his Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff, sources tell ESPN. Kalamian has been working as a scout with the Nets this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2024

Kalamian worked alongside Rivers during his time with the Clippers. I’m sure the brain trust from Rivers’ tenure with Los Angeles and Philadelphia, which saw zero Conference Finals appearances and three of the 13 blown 3-1 leads in NBA history, will work out just swimmingly in Milwaukee. Best wishes, Bucks fans. Hope you like snarky press conferences.