Every team would love to have Dorian Finney-Smith — will that price the Sixers out?

While it’s very unlikely the Sixers acquire a star-caliber talent between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline, there are still plenty of options to upgrade the roster. Any contending team could always use depth on the wing, and with Robert Covington struggling to stay healthy, the Sixers sure could use a low-usage forward who can stretch the floor and hold his own on defense.

Dorian Finney-Smith, now in his second year with the Brooklyn Nets, fits that bill and then some as one of the best 3-and-D wings available at the moment. He’s averaging 9.2 points in 28 minutes per game for Brooklyn, shooting 37.8% from three-point range on 5.4 attempts per game.

It’s becoming increasingly likely that the Nets will move on from their veteran players like Finney-Smith as their season continues to tailspin. Brooklyn has won just two of their last 14 games, as they’ve fallen to 10 games under .500, a full game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in spot.

Now that the Nets have solidified themselves as sellers, they have opened the bidding at quite a high price. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype described him on Jan. 12 as, “a guy who could fit literally on every team, but on a championship contender or high-caliber playoff team, he’d be great.” He went on to say that, “They would want the equivalent of two first-round picks for him, I’m told.”

Despite losing of their last six, including a blown lead to the Portland Trail Blazers, since that date, the price has yet to come down. NetsDaily reported on Jan. 20 that the price is still two first-round picks.

If that feels like a lot for a 3-and-D guy, well, it is. A reason the Nets can ask for two firsts (or the equivalent of two firsts) is because Finney-Smith may well be a package deal with fellow wing Royce O’Neale.

Another reason is, like Scotto said, Finney Smith — and O’Neale for that matter — could help just about any team that wants to contend this season. There’s no big adjustment necessary to get these guys working in an offense, they can just be thrown out there to space the floor.

If the Sixers were to get involved, they’d have to get the conversation started with their first-round picks. The closest player who could be seen as an equivalent of a first is Jaden Springer, who has more value to the Sixers than he would to any team as a trade chip.

As it stands now, there are plenty of teams that can send better offers than the combination of Sixers and Clippers’ first-round picks Philly currently possesses. The Sixers also have the ability to wait and see if the Nets continue to struggle, which might drive the price down.

Finney-Smith would fit this team like a glove, but that fact might make him too expensive for the Sixers to acquire before the deadline. If the opportunity arises, they should try to get him, but the price Brooklyn is asking for is likely a bit rich for their blood.