Joel Embiid named 2024 NBA All-Star Game starter after last year’s snub

The NBA announced its 2024 All-Star Game starters on Thursday night, and to absolutely no one’s surprise, Joel Embiid made the cut.

Embiid finished second in both player and media voting, trailing only Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he was third in fan voting behind Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Embiid was only three player votes behind Antetokounmpo (196 to 193), and he was less than 60,000 fan votes behind Tatum.

Unlike last year, the league’s reigning MVP was in zero danger of not getting a starting nod. However, two media members left Embiid off their ballots in favor of either Jaylen Brown, Paolo Banchero, Bam Adebayo or Kristaps Porzingis, which basically confirms Daryl Morey’s “shameless Boston media” theory from last year.

This is Embiid’s seventh straight All-Star selection, which puts him fifth on the Sixers’ all-time leaderboard, according to the team. Dolph Schayes (12), Julius Erving (11), Hal Greer (10) and Allen Iverson (eight) are the only Sixers in franchise history with more All-Star nods than Embiid. Antetokoummpo, LeBron James and Embiid are the only three players to be named to the All-Star Game in each of the past seven years.

All attention now turns to the reserves, who will be announced next Thursday, Feb. 1, on TNT. Coaches are responsible for selecting the seven reserves for each conference—two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild cards (any position)—but the voting results suggest Tyrese Maxey has a real shot at landing his first All-Star nod.

Maxey finished second in the player vote with 131 total votes, only two behind Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (133). He was also fourth in the media vote, behind only Haliburton, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. He was ahead of Damian Lillard, who landed the other All-Star starter spot opposite Haliburton, in both player and media voting.

Maxey, Brunson and Mitchell all figure to hear their names called next week. Until then, let’s enjoy another feather being added to the cap of Embiid’s historic season.