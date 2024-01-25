Sixers Bell Ringer: Lethargic Sixers crushed by Indiana Pacers

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 7

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Paul Reed - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

This is one the Philadelphia 76ers are going to want to forget.

In the first game of a five-game road trip, the Sixers fell 134-122 after what was a frankly ugly, sluggish effort against the Indiana Pacers.

The Sixers were shorthanded, missing a number of depth players as well as starters Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton. The Sixers being seemingly disinterested in getting back on defense in transition combined with scoring just 25 points in the first allowing the Pacers to jump out to a nine-point lead headed into the second frame. It wasn’t long before Indiana extended their lead into double-digits.

They were down 15 in the second when matters got worse. Joel Embiid knocked knees with Myles Turner midair going for an offensive rebound, and subsequently went to the floor grabbing at his knee. It was a “hold your breath” moment for Sixers fans, but the big man returned to the game after a timeout. Something to keep an eye on for sure, though.

The Sixers trailed by 12 at halftime. Embiid and Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 19 points each, but, as has been the story for many games this season, that was really all the Sixers had going for them. The next highest-scoring teammate at the break was Nicolas Batum with just seven points.

It only got worse for the Sixers. The Pacers went on a 10-0 run early in the third and it wasn’t long before Indiana was rocking a 25-point lead. That was pretty much the unofficial end of this one. The young guys came off the bench in the fourth and had a bit of fun, but the Sixers went on to fall 134-122.

Let’s get to the Bell Ringer. This was a rough game but there was a glimmer of fun towards the end with the bench players... so I’m doing a Bell Ringer for just them. No starters allowed. They frankly don’t deserve it tonight anyway.

Ricky Council IV: 11 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Congratulations to Council on hitting his first NBA field goal on a running layup, drawing a foul in the process off T.J. McConnell. In addition to hitting a triple, Council was aggressive in the paint, getting a few finishing at the cup and drawing a number of trips to the free throw line. In 12 minutes, he went 3-for-6 from the floor and 4-for-6 from the line for 11 fourth-quarter points. He also had a steal.

Danuel House Jr.: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block

House was one of the only Sixers throughout the early parts of the game that seemed to have any desire or energy to play. That’s not saying it always worked out positively, but at least he seemed to care. His aggression and athleticism earned him some opportunities to finish at the rim, which he cashed in on a number of times. He finished this one 4-for-6 from the floor for 10 points. On the defensive end, he had two steals and a block.

Terquavion Smith: 4 assists, 3 steals

Terq had absolutely no luck shooting but had a number of really good passes for four assists in the fourth that deserve a little shoutout. He also had three steals.

KJ Martin: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Martin got 30 minutes on the floor tonight thanks to the Sixers bench being in injury-ridden shambles, and he provided some decent moments throughout. Martin shot 4-for-6 from the floor for 11 points, drawing some shooting fouls in the process. His shots from the line leave a little to be desired, but nonetheless. He also pulled in three rebounds and had three steals.

Furkan Korkmaz: 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals

“Wait, what?”

Yeah, I’ve officially lost my mind after watching the entirety of this game. Therefore, I deem Furk a worthy option solely because this pass provided some the only joy I experienced tonight.

Furkan might be the greatest garbage time passer in NBA history https://t.co/LugTpK6cZw pic.twitter.com/rPYaY7MNNc — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) January 26, 2024