Shorthanded Sixers put up a clunker vs. Haliburton-less Pacers

That is certainly a momentum stopper.

The Sixers six-game winning streak was snapped when they fell 134-122 to the Indiana Pacers Thursday night.

Somehow, Joel Embiid still managed to lead all scorers with 31 points, shooting 11-of-20 from the floor. Tyrese Maxey finished with 22 points, shooting 7-of-17 from the floor.

Myles Turner had his best game against Embiid in his career, going for 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The newest Pacer, Pascal Siakam went for 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Pacers got their first win with him in the lineup.

The Sixers were down another man tonight, as Tobias Harris was out due to an illness. De’Anthony Melton, Marcus Morris, Sr., Robert Covington and Mo Bamba all remained out. Indiana was once again without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

Philly struggled to keep pace with Indiana’s frenetic pace early on. They turned it over twice and missed six of their first seven shots to start the game. It took less than five minutes for Myles Turner to rack up a couple of blocked shots.

Turner was off to a solid offensive start as well along with their newest edition in Siakam. The two combined for 15 points in the first, and the Sixers retreated to a 2-3 zone for much of the quarter.

Whether the Sixers are helping Embiid score a legendary amount of points against a crumby team in the fourth quarter, or it’s the first quarter and the Sixers have gotten off to a slow start against an actual good team, Danuel House Jr. will always be Danuel House Jr.

D-House with the jelly. pic.twitter.com/ghXz1BpOG9 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 26, 2024

Despite that reverse, and a couple of nice drives from a returning Jaden Springer, the Sixers’ offense never got off the ground in the first— even with 13 points from Embiid. The Pacers led by nine after the opening quarter.

Second Quarter

Unsurprisingly, things did not get better when Embiid went to the bench. Bennedict Mathurin ripped off 10 points to start the quarter. He took advantage of several defensive miscues, getting multiple and-1 opportunities.

The Sixers’ rough start from downtown was pretty much driven by Maxey, who shot five of the team’s 11 threes and missed all of them. This year’s mileage has made Maxey a much better three-point shooter off the catch. He’s 47.8% on catch-and-shoot threes this year but only 31.2% on pull-up threes.

While he struggled from deep, Maxey did very well from inside the arc. His 13 points were the lone silver lining of the second quarter. They were hard earned points as it only got easier for the Pacers’ defense to key in on him.

Another day, another acrobatic move from Tyrese Maxey. pic.twitter.com/BdknXVaRhC — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 26, 2024

Halfway through the quarter, Embiid was favoring his right knee quite a bit after trying to come up with a rebound. The best replay angles made it look like he just bumped knees, and hopefully that’s all there is to it. He stayed in to finish the half, but the Sixers still trailed by 12 at the break.

Embiid with a slightly awkward landing leads to a concerning sight as he is clearly in pain with the right knee pic.twitter.com/5NDQbif270 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 26, 2024

Third Quarter

Picking up right where they left off, the Pacers opened the second half by going on a 10-0 run. Anyone slashing or cutting from the wing did not meet much resistance on their way to the hoop all night. Eight of the first 12 shots Indiana took in the third were at the rim.

Pascal Siakam soars in to punish the rim pic.twitter.com/4yGeKqxX55 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, of the Sixers first 10 shots of the quarter, seven of them were from beyond the arc despite dreadful marks from the entire team. It took them over seven minutes into the third to take a shot in the paint. They were just dominated on both ends of the floor.

Even when Kelly Oubre Jr. finished a highlight play, he still managed to hamper himself. He caught a behind-the-back pass from Furkan Korkmaz, but picked up a technical when he thought he was fouled on the dunk. Oubre struggled to follow Mathurin around all night. The Sixers trailed by 21 heading into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter