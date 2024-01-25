Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris Sr. reportedly trending towards missing tonight’s game in Indiana

While Joel Embiid is back on the court and laying waste to opponents and franchise records, the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster is ailing a bit. De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington are already out for tonight’s game in Indianapolis against the Pacers. Additionally, a couple of other guys who were listed on the injury report are trending towards being unavailable, according to updates this morning from The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

Sixers forward Tobias Harris was not at this morning’s shootaround at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Harris remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Indiana Pacers with an illness. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 25, 2024

Marcus Morris Sr. is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers with left foot plantar fasciitis. However, the #Sixers reserve forward said before this morning’s shootaround that he doubts that he’ll play due to being in a lot of pain. He plans to test out… — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 25, 2024

It’s cold, flu, and everything else season and illnesses are running rampant wherever two or more people are gathered. We wouldn’t expect Tobias Harris’ illness to be anything too serious, but his shootaround absence would point towards unavailability tonight for the Sixers’ starting forward. Harris has been playing well in January, averaging 19.4 points per game for the month, boosted by the first consecutive 30-plus-point games of his career.

If Harris were to miss time, normally it would be Marcus Morris Sr. replacing him with the starting group, but his availability is also in question, as Keith noted. Plantar fasciitis is a potentially very painful issue that often requires a long period of rest for symptoms to abate. Unlike Harris, Morris’ reason for being on the injury report has all the hallmarks of a lingering concern. Once viewed as a throw-in as part of the James Harden trade, the Philadelphia native has become an integral part of Nick Nurse’s rotation.

With potentially four of the team’s top 10 rotation options sidelined, the Sixers’ depth may be severely tested. With Embiid and Tyrese Maxey available, though, you still like the team’s chances of taking down the Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers.