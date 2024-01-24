Sixers provide injury updates on De’Anthony Melton, Robert Covington

The Sixers on Wednesday provided injury updates on two players that have missed a bunch of time recently in De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington.

Melton has been dealing with a lumbar spine issue. He completed an offloading period and will now begin ramping up to return to play. He will travel with the team for its upcoming road trip, but he will be listed as out and re-evaluated in one week.

The Sixers’ starting two guard initially missed the team’s win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 2 and the following two games against the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz. He returned to action (with a minutes restriction) for the Sixers’ road loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but hasn’t suited up since their Jan. 12 win over the Sacramento Kings.

All told, Melton has missed eight of the last 10 games. Recently, head coach Nick Nurse said that Melton could play through the injury, but the medical staff advised him to sit out and recover to get closer to 100%. It’s worth nothing that Melton dealt with a lingering back issue last season, though he recently said the injuries are unrelated.

The news doesn’t seem as positive for Covington, who’s been dealing with left knee inflammation since Jan. 2. Covington has been receiving treatment over the last three weeks to address the inflammation and bone bruising in his knee. He will not be re-evaluated for another three-to-four weeks.

That’s really tough news for Covington, who’s been openly excited about his return to Philadelphia. Though he’s been in and out of Nurse’s rotation, there have been plenty of games recently where the Sixers could’ve used his length and defense on the floor while dealing with several other injuries.

The good news for the Sixers is that the rest of their bench appears to be getting healthy.

Nick Nurse said Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris Sr., Jaden Springer were back at practice today after missing last game. Mo Bamba (right knee) did individual work. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) January 24, 2024

The Sixers begin a five-game road trip Thursday in Indiana against the new-look Pacers. They’ll also head out West take on the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.