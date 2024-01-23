Bucks fire head coach Adrian Griffin, Doc Rivers emerging as serious candidate

The Milwaukee Bucks, currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference, have fired their head coach Adrian Griffin, according to multiple outlets.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UK1MGlKyrY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

The Bucks will now start a midseason coaching search, with assistant coach Joe Prunty taking over until they find a coach to fill the position. Former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is near the top of their list, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks are planning to quickly pursue a small pool of accomplished and available veteran head coaches -- with Doc Rivers near the top of the list, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/1a5y77Dcvd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

This coaching change comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that the Bucks have been mostly good for the majority of the season. However, once you go beyond the basic numbers you see some serious cracks in what should be a championship contender. Most notably with their defense, which currently ranks at 22nd in the league. For perspective, most championship teams rank in the top-10 in offense and defense, so there’s some serious work to be done on that end.

Rivers has been pointed to as the big name to watch as the Bucks go about their coaching search. Most reading know exactly what to expect from Rivers: successful regular season coaching, lack of adjustments, and, of course, coming up small in the postseason quite a bit. The Bucks need a defensive boost in the worst way, and that isn’t exactly Rivers’ calling card.

Assuming Rivers gets hired, there’s a good chance that the Sixers will eventually face off against him in the postseason. Nick Nurse is quite literally the opposite of Doc as a head coach, so that has great potential to be an intriguing matchup.

Above all, Sixers fans have had an awesome 24 hours. We witnessed Joel Embiid drop 70 points, and now there’s a chance that one of their main rivals will hire the coach most Sixers fans hate(d). Soak it all in, people.