Kevin Durant, LeBron James and social media reactions to Joel Embiid’s 70-point game

Joel Embiid keeps making history. On Monday night, as the Sixers beat Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, Embiid became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points. Embiid set a new career-high and broke Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record in the process.

It was the highlight of the truly remarkable season that Embiid’s putting together. And understandably, it created plenty of great reactions.

Kevin Durant was pleasantly shocked when he heard that Embiid had just dropped 70.

KD couldn't believe Embiid dropped 70 tonight pic.twitter.com/14S9ZY2whT — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024

Durant just loves basketball, and went on to praise the overall level of skill and coaching in the league right now.

“The skill level in this league is insane,” Durant said. “And actually the coaching, the schemes, the offenses are insane. You see so many different sets being run for bigs to get threes. I mean, coaches are being way more creative to put their best players in great positions to get those numbers.”

Durant wrapped up by saying “it’s insane what we got going on” with big men scoring like this. You can’t argue with that.

I love watching Kevin Durant post-game pressers because his love of basketball shows through, and there are moments where someone asks him something that really gets the hoop fan in him (that also happens to be a basketball genius) going.



Loved this reaction and answer. pic.twitter.com/W1fXt5RjKa — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 23, 2024

LeBron James also shared his approval.

70 PIECE NUGGET!!!! @JoelEmbiid . CRAZY — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 23, 2024

Embiid’s Sixers teammate Nicolas Batum (shoutout to Batum for being a fantastic two-way role player for Philadelphia this season), who chipped in with five points of his own, had a funny post after the game.

75 points right there . Congrats brother that was special to witness it pic.twitter.com/cCQbdea9wr — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 23, 2024

As a former coach of Embiid, University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self had a warm reaction, too, joking that “[Embiid] learned everything in the eight months he was here in Lawrence, Kansas. Everything.”

Bill Self on Joel Embiid's 70 piece lolpic.twitter.com/3K3ewYLZV0 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 23, 2024

Director and Sixers fan M. Night Shyamalan was also in attendance to watch Embiid’s record-breaking night.

Got to see @JoelEmbiid set the @sixers record tonight by scoring 70 points. It’s inspiring to see someone at the top of their field still being playful like a child. Happy for Philadelphia. Happy for him and the team. Now back to editing a film! pic.twitter.com/rpkRl9F0KG — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 23, 2024

To make the night even more special for Embiid, he got to do it all in front of Brett Brown. The former Sixers head coach played such a key role at the start of Embiid’s career, and the reigning MVP has a lot of appreciation for what Brown has done. It was cool to see them (along with Furkan Korkmaz and Robert Covington) getting to share a moment after the game.

"I'm kind of glad I did it in front of him, so he can kind of see the product of, you know, what he created."



A very special moment between Joel Embiid and his first-ever Sixers head coach, Brett Brown. pic.twitter.com/IUqwQgCP0C — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 23, 2024

“I’m glad I did it in front of [Brett],” Embiid said. “Obviously I started with him, first coach. He’s taught me a lot, not just on the basketball side, off the court, too...”

“He’s done a lot. Not just for me, but the whole city of Philadelphia, too.”

Embiid just won MVP and he’s somehow even better this year. He’s truly having an all-time great season, and now has a signature moment for his regular season (and career) with this historic 70-point masterclass.