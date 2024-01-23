 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Durant, LeBron James and social media reactions to Joel Embiid’s 70-point game

NBA Twitter and superstars like Kevin Durant and LeBron James had some great reactions to Joel Embiid’s historic 70-point performance.

By Tom West
San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Joel Embiid keeps making history. On Monday night, as the Sixers beat Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, Embiid became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points. Embiid set a new career-high and broke Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record in the process.

It was the highlight of the truly remarkable season that Embiid’s putting together. And understandably, it created plenty of great reactions.

Kevin Durant was pleasantly shocked when he heard that Embiid had just dropped 70.

Durant just loves basketball, and went on to praise the overall level of skill and coaching in the league right now.

“The skill level in this league is insane,” Durant said. “And actually the coaching, the schemes, the offenses are insane. You see so many different sets being run for bigs to get threes. I mean, coaches are being way more creative to put their best players in great positions to get those numbers.”

Durant wrapped up by saying “it’s insane what we got going on” with big men scoring like this. You can’t argue with that.

LeBron James also shared his approval.

Embiid’s Sixers teammate Nicolas Batum (shoutout to Batum for being a fantastic two-way role player for Philadelphia this season), who chipped in with five points of his own, had a funny post after the game.

As a former coach of Embiid, University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self had a warm reaction, too, joking that “[Embiid] learned everything in the eight months he was here in Lawrence, Kansas. Everything.”

Director and Sixers fan M. Night Shyamalan was also in attendance to watch Embiid’s record-breaking night.

To make the night even more special for Embiid, he got to do it all in front of Brett Brown. The former Sixers head coach played such a key role at the start of Embiid’s career, and the reigning MVP has a lot of appreciation for what Brown has done. It was cool to see them (along with Furkan Korkmaz and Robert Covington) getting to share a moment after the game.

“I’m glad I did it in front of [Brett],” Embiid said. “Obviously I started with him, first coach. He’s taught me a lot, not just on the basketball side, off the court, too...”

“He’s done a lot. Not just for me, but the whole city of Philadelphia, too.”

Embiid just won MVP and he’s somehow even better this year. He’s truly having an all-time great season, and now has a signature moment for his regular season (and career) with this historic 70-point masterclass.

