Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid hammers Spurs with franchise-record 70 points

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 18

Tyrese Maxey - 7

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Paul Reed - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

It was a highly-anticipated matchup between Joel Embiid and 20-year-old Victor Wembanyama, and it certainly delivered.

The Philadelphia 76ers star center Embiid set a new franchise record with 70 points in the Sixers’ 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The Spurs jumped out to a hot start shooting 5-for-5 from the floor with four triples to leap out to a quick lead over the Sixers. Wemby put up a quick 10 points halfway through the first before having to be subbed off with two fouls. Then Embiid started to really do, well, Embiid things, scoring 24 of the Sixers’ 34 first-period points and bringing Philadelphia within one point of San Antonio headed into the second. With a career-high first-half 34 points, Embiid was dominating for the Sixers; the rest of the team had 28 points combined. The Spurs weren’t going quietly, however, trailing by just four at the break with Wemby leading the way with 18 points for San Antonio.

In the third, Embiid — I mean, the Sixers, were able to hold and extend their lead. Embiid hit the 50-point mark with five minutes left in the third with the Sixers then up by double-digits.

The game just hit a point where you knew every single Sixers possession was going to end with an Embiid layup or jumper and there wasn’t a damn thing the Spurs could do to stop it. He tied his career-high of 59 before the end of the third. The Sixers led 104-89 with 12 minutes to play.

Embiid came back on the floor in the fourth. He wasn’t done. With a steal down one end and the layup on the other, Embiid set a new career-high of 70 points in 37 minutes.

What am I saying? Career-high? Try Sixers’ franchise record. With 70 points, Embiid surpassed Wilt Chamberlain’s previous record of 68 points set in 1967. With 18 rebounds, he tied his career high for offensive boards with nine. Just an absolutely insane night for the league’s reigning MVP.

Oh, and the Sixers won 133-123.

This was just a fun one, honestly. It was a blast to watch Embiid be just a historically great player and to see what Wembanyama is already capable of in this league. Kudos to Wemby, by the way, who played a good game with 33 points despite being just completely overshadowed by Embiid’s performance. I’d say anyone in attendance certainly got their money’s worth.

The Sixers will get a few days off before hitting the road to take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Let’s get to the Bell Ringer. Take a guess.

Joel Embiid: 70 points, 18 rebounds (9 offensive), 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

It is truly amazing to watch Embiid at work. I’ve caught myself laughing at how easy he makes it look.

Twenty-four points on 8-for-12 field goal shooting with six rebounds (four on the offensive end) and two assists in the first period. Even with double and sometimes triple teams on him at every touch, the Spurs just couldn’t stop him. He hit 30 points for the 21st-consecutive game with over three minutes left in the second period, in 16 minutes on the floor. Embiid had 34 points by halftime, a career-high first half for the big man.

He was just getting started. With five minutes left in the third, he had 50 points, and tied his career high of 59 with a triple before the end of the third period (he had 25 points in the frame).

You just knew he was coming back in this game. With the entirety of the Wells Fargo Center on its feet, Embiid set a new career high in the fourth. He still wasn’t satisfied. With just about a minute left, Embiid set a franchise record with his 70th point before exiting the game for a minute’s worth of rest.

Embiid went 24-for-41 from the floor. Even the shots he didn’t make, he was right there grabbing the offensive rebound and putting it back up. He had nine offensive boards on Monday night, tying his career-high, and 18 rebounds total.

Another thing that Embiid did well in this one, specifically going against Wemby’s defense, was getting the young rookie to bite on pump fakes and ultimately drawing fouls out of him (and his teammates). When that didn’t work, he just used his strength to back Wembanyama down and just shot over him. Yes, over the eight-foot wingspan. Even that couldn’t slow him down tonight.

He also had five assists, with a few absolutely highlight-worthy dimes. He just did it all tonight.

This was something to behold. No words can truly do it justice.

Here’s just a few of the highlights.

Backing down Wemby for the dunk

This absolute dime to Kelly Oubre Jr.

The triple to tie his career high of 59 points (in three periods)

The steal and layup to break the franchise record with 70 points