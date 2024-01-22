Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for third time this season

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 13 of the 2023-24 season (Jan. 15-21). pic.twitter.com/5tF2s1aDWT— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 22, 2024
Embiid earned the honor for week 13 of the regular season spanning Jan. 15 to 21, a week within which the Sixers swept two back-to-backs.
The big man returned on Jan. 15 after missing 10 days of action with knee swelling. For most players that would mean a little time needed to shake off the rust and get back into the groove. Not Embiid. Instead, he looked more in rhythm than ever in the Sixers’ victory over the Houston Rockets, putting up 41 points in the MLK Day matinee. Embiid did it again on Tuesday with another 41-point performance, this time against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
That pretty much set the tone for week 13, with Embiid averaging 37.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.25 blocks and 1.25 steals in the Sixers’ 4-0 week. He is currently on a franchise-record 20-game streak of 30-point games.
Doesn’t get much more dominant than that. Certainly a well-deserved 14th-career weekly honor for Embiid.
Here’s the full release from 76ers public relations:
The NBA announced today that Joel Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 21.
This is the third weekly award for Embiid this season and the 14th of his career, good for the second-most in franchise history (20 - Allen Iverson).
During an undefeated week (4-0) that included home wins over Houston and Denver and a pair of road victories at Orlando and Charlotte, Embiid led the league with an of 37.8 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocked shots. He was one of two players to average 35.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists throughout the week, while his 151 points scored were 42 more than the second-highest total.
Embiid opened the week with consecutive 40-point games against Houston (Jan. 15) and Denver (Jan. 16), upping his total to an NBA-best eight 40-point efforts on the season. His 41-point, 10-assist game against the Nuggets also represented his 17th straight 30-point double-double, breaking a tie with Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history.
Embiid also moved up the franchise scoring ledger during this past week with his 11,700th career point scored, surpassing Johnny “Redd” Kerr for sole possession of seventh place.
The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player closed out the week with 36 points at Orlando (Jan. 19) and a 33-point, 10-rebound game at Charlotte (Jan. 20), extending his franchise-best streak of consecutive 30-point games to 20.
Through 31 games in 2023-24, Embiid is averaging an NBA-best 35.0 points on 53.6 percent shooting, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, putting him on pace to join Chamberlain (1963-64) as the only NBA players to produce at least 35.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over a full season.
Phoenix’s Kevin Durant was named Player of the Week in the Western Conference.
