Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for third time this season

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 13 of the 2023-24 season (Jan. 15-21). pic.twitter.com/5tF2s1aDWT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 22, 2024

Embiid earned the honor for week 13 of the regular season spanning Jan. 15 to 21, a week within which the Sixers swept two back-to-backs.

The big man returned on Jan. 15 after missing 10 days of action with knee swelling. For most players that would mean a little time needed to shake off the rust and get back into the groove. Not Embiid. Instead, he looked more in rhythm than ever in the Sixers’ victory over the Houston Rockets, putting up 41 points in the MLK Day matinee. Embiid did it again on Tuesday with another 41-point performance, this time against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

That pretty much set the tone for week 13, with Embiid averaging 37.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.25 blocks and 1.25 steals in the Sixers’ 4-0 week. He is currently on a franchise-record 20-game streak of 30-point games.

Doesn’t get much more dominant than that. Certainly a well-deserved 14th-career weekly honor for Embiid.

