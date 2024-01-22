Report: KJ Martin available ahead of NBA trade deadline

We have a small, yet notable Sixers development ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Long-time NBA reporter Marc Stein on his Substack reported that KJ Martin has been made available in trade discussions within his newsletter:

“Philadelphia swingman K.J. Martin has been made available in advance of the trade deadline, league sources tell The Stein Line. Martin is well regarded in Philly but has inevitably struggled for playing time on a veteran-laden team. Word is that the 76ers are looking for a quality second-round pick in a potential deal.”

Originally, Martin arrived to Philly in the James Harden deal that also brought Nico Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington and draft compensation. Since then, Martin has played infrequently at best with the Sixers, averaging 5.9 minutes per game — a career low.

Factor in an upcoming unrestricted free agency, and it’s clear why the Sixers are willing to discuss Martin. The opportunity simply isn’t here for him to play ahead of their veteran forwards.

Stein highlights that the Sixers hope to get a quality second-round draft pick for Martin. This wouldn’t just help them add some draft equity, but could potentially open up a roster spot for a free agent (Danny Green’s still around) or for another deal down the line.

Martin’s time in Philly has been forgettable thus far, but he’s only 23 years old and has put together productive games in the past. He’s also extremely athletic and plays a position that’s always in need as a wing. The list of potential fits is relatively high once you start thinking about teams around the league.

Time will tell if there’s a deal that makes sense for the Sixers, KJ Martin and another team.