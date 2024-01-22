Sixers-Jazz, Sixers-Warriors moved to national television

The Philadelphia 76ers’ broadcasting schedule has slightly changed with two games coming up in early February. The first of which is a Feb. 1 road game against the Utah Jazz. Originally, this game was set tip off at 9 p.m. EST, but has since been pushed back to 10 p.m. — allowing the game to be broadcasted nationally on TNT.

Some @sixers broadcast/timing updates:



• PHI @ UTA (Feb. 1) now nationally televised on TNT, time pushed to 10:00 p.m. ET.



• GSW @ PHI (Feb. 7) also now nationally televised on ESPN, time pushed to 7:30 p.m. ET. — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 22, 2024

The Sixers getting more national eyes isn’t that big of a surprise. Joel Embiid has arguably been the best player in the entire league, and they’re battling for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, have been fairly competitive over the past few weeks, racking up W’s against the Sixers, Bucks and Nuggets.

The other change relates to their Feb. 7 contest against the Golden State Warriors, which will be played in Philly. Originally scheduled for 7 p.m., it’ll now be pushed back to 7:30 p.m. EST and be nationally televised on ESPN.

This second broadcasting change comes as somewhat of a surprise, as the Golden State Warriors have gone through their most trying season in recent memory with a Draymond Green suspension and rumors and reports flying around online. While they’ve fallen from previous glory, this game should be a great test for the Sixers.

More eyes on the Sixers is always fun, but lets hope that future broadcast changes benefit us middle-aged people on the East Cost.