Sixers Bell Ringer: House Jr., Harris step up late to snag 97-89 win over Hornets

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 18

Tyrese Maxey - 7

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Paul Reed - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

Good god that was ugly. It’s a win, but it was ugly.

Late heroics lifted a tired Philadelphia 76ers squad over the Charlotte Hornets 97-89 on Saturday night.

Fatigue definitely reared its head in this one. Jumpers left short, energy low, and not an ounce of hustle. Even the team’s resident ball of energy Tyrese Maxey looked tired. Back-to-backs are always tough, but this was just a mess. The Hornets were without Lamelo Ball and their two seven-foot centers in Mark Williams and Nick Richards. This should have been a cakewalk for the Sixers. It wasn’t quite that.

But I digress.

Joel Embiid got off to a hot start with 15 points in the first. Unfortunately, no one else from the Sixers did much in the first 12 minutes, and the first frame ended with Philadelphia and Charlotte square at 24-24. The low scoring from both teams continued, with neither team breaking the 50-point mark by halftime. Maxey carried the weight for the Sixers while Embiid caught some rest on the bench in the early second, and put up 10 second-period points to help the Sixers take a narrow 46-45 lead at the break. The Sixers failed to score a point in the last 4:58 of the half, but held the lead nonetheless.

The halftime break didn’t seem to really help the energy level of either team. The Sixers especially struggled in the third with a number of wide-open threes left short or just wildly off target. Shooting just 36% from the floor in the frame, Philadelphia trailed the Hornets by four headed into the fourth period.

Then, Danuel House Jr. decided the game wasn’t over. He put up five crucial points before forcing turnover after turnover out of the Hornets, allowing the Sixers to retake the lead and build their most comfortable advantage of the entire contest. Thanks to House’s efforts and some important buckets from Tobias Harris, the Sixers were able to escape Charlotte with a 97-89 victory.

The Sixers will finally get a little rest, with Sunday off before returning home to South Philadelphia to host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Before we erase this mess from our memory, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Danuel House Jr.: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal

House’s biggest minutes came in the fourth, when the Sixers were desperate for an energy boost. A fast break layup and a nailed three down on the offensive end and a number of drawn fouls and forced turnovers on defense helped the Sixers to a 11-2 run to start the fourth to retake the lead. He then snagged a steal laying face first on the floor and was able to pass it forward to Harris for a layup. House wasn’t done, putting up a huge block on a Terry Rozier layup. His fourth quarter efforts completely turned the game around for the Sixers.

Tobias Harris: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Like House, Harris’ biggest contributions came in the final period. Harris knocked down some big shots in the beginning of the frame when the Sixers desperately needed it. He put up 10 points in the final frame through pretty much just sheer aggression, which is really what Tobi does best. Head down straight to the rim, using his strength to power through defenders, finishing at the rim and drawing fouls at the same time. He finished this one with 21 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Joel Embiid: 33 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks

With two seven-foot centers out for Charlotte, there really shouldn’t have been much they could do to stop Embiid, but fatigue seemed to affect the big guy more than anything as the game went on. He scored 15 of the Sixers’ 24 first-period points and already had two blocks after 12 minutes. Embiid started struggling a bit shooting in the second, going 2-for-5 from the floor for five points in the frame. It wasn’t the prettiest Embiid game, for sure, but he continued producing throughout nonetheless. He finished this one with 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.