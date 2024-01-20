Podcast: Process bests Joker, Siakam traded, is Murray or LaVine still an option? Should they pursue a third star, depth, or wait?

On today’s episode of the “Out of Site” Podcast, Adio Royster (our resident Nikola Jokic >>> Joel Embiid advocate) has to eat a little bit of crow as the Philadelphia 76ers defeat Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, 126-121 in South Philadelphia this past Tuesday.

(For context, Adio continues to state that Jokic is the best center in the NBA “followed closely” - his words - by Joel). Embiid played well. Tyrese Maxey threw in another excellent night logging an essential 43 minutes, and stop us when you’ve heard this: “Tobias Harris has been looking good in the month of January”.

All of this to say that the Sixers are looking very interesting as a potential contender for the NBA Championship this year, buyers at the NBA Trade Deadline in a few weeks, and an intriguing team to watch in the off-season with all of the potential cap space and assets that President Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand were able to acquire with the James Harden trade. The Indiana Pacers sent a few players and draft picks to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakem, so that deletes one name from the list of potential targets the Sixers could look to onboard.

Do the Sixers go after a different potential third star or work the margins and make a ripple or two somehow with buyout possibilities like Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward or Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills?

The Sixers could still be in the market for Chicago Bulls guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso as well as Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. We’ll have to see what Daryl has planned in a few weeks. In the meantime, let’s gobble up and eat some more of these wins!

