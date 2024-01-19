Troel strikes again: Embiid snags game ball for Terquavion Smith, Ricky Council IV

Trolling never takes a day off, apparently.

The Sixers had not one, but two players score their first points in an NBA game in their 124-109 win over the Orlando Magic Friday night. Two-way rookies Terquavion Smith and Ricky Council IV both got their first baskets when they got to play the last 1:49 of the win.

Terq Time was in full effect, as the guard out of NC State quickly knocked down a pair of threes.

A special night as Terq Smith registers his first career NBA points, knocking down back-to-back threes. pic.twitter.com/qd6bPtt2f1 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 20, 2024

And after having his first NBA bucket taken away because of a Mo Bamba basket interference call in his debut, Council got on the board Friday.

First career NBA point for Ricky Council IV. ✅



The bench reaction says it. pic.twitter.com/Jjg5HadR8y — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 20, 2024

As thoroughly established by the Indiana Pacers earlier this season, securing the game ball for someone’s first points is essential, no matter who had a career-high that night.

Joel Embiid went out of his way to make sure one of Smith or Council came away with that souvenir tonight. It looks like Smith is the lucky one, if this video the team posted is any indication.

game ball secured ✔️ pic.twitter.com/OOVtoCWceT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 20, 2024

Luckily for Embiid, no one for the Magic scored a career-high in points and none of their guys have been seen sprinting down the tunnel to get that basketball back — not yet at least.

Embiid yet again only needed three quarters in this one. The reigning MVP scored 36 points in under 31 minutes. Tyrese Maxey also had a big night, dropping 32 points in 33 minutes. It’s the ninth time the Sixers’ soon-to-be All-Star duo has dropped 30-plus in the same game, the second most for a duo in franchise history.

The Sixers are right back at Saturday night when they travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.