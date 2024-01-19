Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid, Maxey dominate to take down Magic

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 17

Tyrese Maxey - 7

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Paul Reed - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combined for 68 points to lead the Sixers to a 124-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

While Embiid and Tobias Harris got off to hot starts for the Sixers, the same couldn’t be said for the rest of the squad. The Magic were able to snag a narrow lead in the second quarter while Embiid was on the bench before the big man came back in and decided to put the Sixers on his back. Twenty-eight first-half points from Embiid combined with Maxey heating up to finish the second quarter led to a 13-2 Sixers run and ultimately an eight-point advantage for Philadelphia at the break.

The Magic came out of the break with a bit of punch led by Paolo Banchero, but with Embiid and Maxey both firing on all cylinders, the Sixers built a double-digit lead by the end of the third. Leading by 13 to start the final frame, Maxey put up seven quick points to help the Sixers extend their lead to over 20 and allow the stars to get some rest in the fourth on the way to a 124-109 Philadelphia victory.

That rest could be huge, as the Sixers are back in action tomorrow night to visit the Charlotte Hornets.

In the meantime, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid: 36 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals

When the rest of the Sixers start out cold, Embiid just seems to be immune. After one, Embiid lead the floor with 15 points on 4-for-6 from the field and 7-of-7 from the line. He also already had three steals after the first 12 minutes. Embiid seemed to only settle in more from there onto just another level — even for him. He was hitting everything, from midrange jumpers to threes to... this.

Are you kidding me? Just unfair. In fact, that was a great way to describe Embiid in this one: completely unfair for the Magic. He was able to back down anyone from Orlando for close range finishes and his jumper seemed to be next to automatic from just about anywhere. And it added up quick. Twenty-eight points on 10-for-14 field goal shooting in the first half to be precise. He continued his dominance with eight points in the third before being able to sit for the entirety of the fourth with the Sixers holding a comfortable lead.

He finished this one with 36 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals in just under 31 minutes on the floor.

Oh, he also hit the best HORSE shot ever. (No, it didn’t count.)

We can't believe it didn't count either, Joel pic.twitter.com/1PFdFBLbRz — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 20, 2024

Tyrese Maxey: 32 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Maxey looked rough to start this game, going 1-for-7 from the floor as he tried to get things going. Then, in the second period, he hit a wide open three and that seemingly opened the flood gates for himself. After that, he was back to his normal self and then some, flying toward the net to finish at the rim and not hesitating to shoot from long range. After that 1-for-7 stint to start things off, Maxey sank seven of his next nine shots and was just off to the races from there. Seven quick points to start the fourth helped the Sixers extend their lead to 20 points and allowed the stars to get some rest for the end of the contest.

Maxey totaled 32 points on Friday night, ultimately bringing up his field goal percentage to 50.0 percent (10-for-20) after the rough start. He also had three rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

this team is so fun to watch pic.twitter.com/NWyHf6oF6v — J (@SixersJustin) January 20, 2024

Tobias Harris: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Harris seems to be at his best when he isn’t overthinking anything, just driving headstrong into defenders towards the rim. That’s what he did tonight. He was aggressive getting into the paint especially in transition, finishing through contact and drawing fouls. That was really what helped carry the Sixers through the first period when seemingly only he and Embiid could score. He tacked on a triple in the second for his 12 first-half points.

Although that was pretty much it for him offensively, Harris also did a decent job throughout the contest defending Orlando’s Banchero. (Frankly, there wasn’t a ton of offensive work to be done with Maxey and Embiid playing the way they did for the middle two quarters of this one.)

{Edited in by Harrison Grimm}: Terquavion Smith, 1:49 minutes, six points, two beautiful threes, +2

Erin somehow forgot Terquavion Smith’s legendary debut, which consisted of a six-point scoring outburst in the final two minutes. Terq nailed back-to-back three-pointers, looking confident in his first minutes of NBA basketball. Show him some love, people!