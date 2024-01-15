Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid returns with a 41-point bang

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 15

Tyrese Maxey - 7

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Paul Reed - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

The NBA’s reigning MVP Joel Embiid returned to action in a big way on Monday in the Philadelphia 76ers 124-115 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Embiid returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with left knee inflammation. Spoiler alert: he didn’t look like a guy that hasn’t played a game in 10 days. He put up 41 points and 10 rebounds in this one to lead the way for the Sixers.

A 17-2 run to end the first period for Philadelphia led the Sixers to a 33-19 lead after one. A flurry of triples and 13 points from Embiid in the second extended the Sixers’ advantage to 19 points at the half with the Rockets visibly frustrated throughout. Embiid had already notched a dominant performance by the break with 26 points in 19 minutes on the floor.

The Rockets weren’t just giving up, however. They started to chip away at the Sixers’ lead in the third as Embiid hit the bench with five fouls, but Patrick Beverley and Paul Reed stepped up to the plate to help stabilize the Sixers. Headed into the final 12 minutes, Philadelphia held a 21-point lead. Eleven points from Tyrese Maxey in the final frame helped the Sixers secure the 124-115 victory on Monday afternoon.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Sixers as they are back in action tomorrow night to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid: 41 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

The big man returned to the lineup after missing three games over the last 10 days, but he looked extremely comfortable and in rhythm from the tip of this one. The Rockets swarmed him time after time, it just didn’t matter. He was sinking shots in the paint and beyond the arc alike, and drawing fouls throughout. Embiid shot 4-for-6 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the line to lead the field with 13 points after the first 12 minutes and scored 13 consecutive Sixers’ points in the second to bring his total at halftime to 26. That’s not even mentioning his defense that stymied the Rockets’ progress to get in the paint time and time again.

He extended his 30-point, 10-rebound streak to 16 straight games. (Yeah, putting him back in with the Sixers leading by 20 seemingly just to extend the streak is extremely questionable at best, but I digress.)

He finished this one with 41 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. It’s Embiid’s seventh 40 and 10 performance this season.

can take this one to the bank.

Nico Batum: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

If you didn’t watch the game and only looked at the stat sheet, you might be questioning this inclusion. Make no mistake, this was absolutely a good game from Batum, exemplifying exactly what the Sixers need from him in his role with this team. His basketball IQ and awareness continues to pay off for Philadelphia. He constantly finds space off the ball on the offensive end and was smart and engaged on the defensive end. He didn’t have the best efficiency shooting just 2-for-7, but he’s consistently finding those openings. He also had two steals and one block on the other end.

Patrick Beverley: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Pat Bev was already having a decent game when he was subbed back onto the floor in the third period, just as the Sixers were allowing the Rockets to chip away at their lead. He quickly went to work alongside Paul Reed to help preserve the Sixers’ advantage. It’s been a growing theme with Beverley on this Sixers squad as he is becoming a stabilizing force off the bench. Bev is making impressive passes to get the offensive in rhythm, always hustling for boards or loose balls and just frankly giving 100% at all times. He put up 11 points of his own in this one (including a nasty step-back three in the fourth), but it was his six assists and his engaged defense that really shined on Monday.

Tyrese Maxey: 27 points, 1 rebound, 7 assists

It’s the ninth consecutive 20-point game for Maxey, a career-high streak for the young guard. He continues to have a bit of inconsistency shooting, going just 8-for-18 on Monday, but it isn’t stopping him from producing all over the court. He went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, 5-for-5 from the line, and slammed home another dunk in Monday’s contest. Maxey also continues to set up his teammates for success with seven assists in this one.

He really activated in the fourth, though, within which he had 11 points to help the Sixers carry their lead to the final horn.

But really, look at this dunk. This kid can fly.