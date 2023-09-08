FIBA World Cup Semifinals - Team USA vs. Germany - Open Thread

After falling to Lithuania in their final game of the group stage, Team USA rebounded nicely in the quarterfinals, easily dispatching Italy, 100-63. Mikal Bridges led the way for the Americans, scoring 24 points in just 18 minutes on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. Tyrese Haliburton dropped in 18 points off the bench, nailing six of his eight three-point attempts.

Today’s opponent, Germany, remains undefeated in this year’s FIBA World Cup. They went 5-0 in the group stage, defeating Japan, a tough Australia squad featuring a handful of NBA players, Finland, Georgia, and Luka Doncic’s Slovenia. In the quarterfinals, Germany edged out Latvia, 81-79, as Davis Bertans’ potential game-winner in the final seconds was off the mark.

DAVIS BERTANS FOR THE WIN... NOT GOOD, GERMANY MOVE ON TO THE SEMI-FINALS. #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/mv46svGKYb — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) September 6, 2023

The Germans are led by 10-year NBA veteran Dennis Schroder, who leads the squad in scoring (18.0) and assists (6.3) during this competition. The Wagner brothers, Franz and Moritz, are next in scoring, with Franz leading the team in rebounding (7.0) and second in assists (4.0). Daniel Theis and Isaac Bonga round out the names NBA fans would be familiar with for Germany.

Clearly, Team USA has the superior roster, but the Germans are no pushovers and have been playing cohesive ball in this tournament. The two sides played an exhibition game back on August 20, with the United States only winning by eight points. That game was when Germany actually led by 16 points in the second half before Anthony Edwards exploded for 34 points to lead the American comeback. Team USA is a 10-point favorite today, per DraftKings. We’ll see if that holds true and the Americans can reach Sunday’s championship game.

Game Details

Who: United States of America vs. Germany

When: 8:30am ET

Where: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Watch: ESPN2