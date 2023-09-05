Report: Danny Green returns to Sixers; David Duke Jr. signs Exhibit 10 with the team

The Philadelphia 76ers made a pair of signings on Tuesday night. After a season spent with the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, Danny Green is returning to Philadelphia on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023

Green rehabbed from his torn ACL for part of 2022-23 before making his debut in February. Shortly after that, he was moved to the Houston Rockets and agreed to a buyout before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran wing played sparingly with both clubs, suiting up for 11 regular season games and averaging 5.5 points while shooting 43.2 percent beyond the arc. He appeared in four playoff games and tallied 40 minutes throughout the first round.

Meanwhile, Duke has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, per Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

David Duke had agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers, according to a league source. He played in 45 games for the Nets over the past two seasons. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) September 6, 2023

Duke played his first two seasons for the Brooklyn Nets, seeing the court in 45 games, and averaging 4.2 points (46.6 percent true shooting) and 2.1 rebounds.