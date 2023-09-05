Sixers announce full coaching staff ahead of 2023-24 NBA season

Since Nick Nurse was officially hired as the Philadelphia 76ers head coach in early June, various names have trickled out as additions to the team’s revamped coaching staff, headlined by Bobby Jackson and Rico Hines. On Tuesday afternoon, the entirety of the staff surrounding Nurse was announced.

Hines, Jackson, Bryan Gates, Coby Karl, Matt Brase, Doug West and Mike Longabardi will serve as Nurse’s assistants. Longabardi is doubling as the Delaware Blue Coats head coach. John Corbacio is an assistant and the head video coordinator. Kareem Thawer is the assistant video coordinator. Fabulous Flournoy, Jason Love, T.J. DiLeo, Terrell Harris, Toure’ Murry and Reggie Redding are player development coaches. Flournoy and Love are also listed as assistants.

Philadelphia will kick off its training camp early on Oct. 3 before making its preseason debut on Oct. 8 against the Boston Celtics inside TD Garden. That’ll mark the first chance for everyone to get a glimpse at Nurse and the new-look coaching staff behind him.