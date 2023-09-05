Delaware Blue Coats release G League regular season schedule

The reigning G League Champion Delaware Blue Coats debuted their regular season schedule on Tuesday, with their slate set to start Nov. 10 in Wilmington. For the first time ever, the G League will have 31 teams; an affiliate for all NBA teams, including the brand new Rip City Remix, along with the G League Ignite for young, rising talent.

The NBA G League schedule will again be organized into two parts: the 16-game Showcase Cup, followed by a 34-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in a total of 50 games during the 2023-24 season.

For those unfamiliar with how The Showcase Cup works, it’s somewhat similar to what the NBA is doing with the brand new In-Season Tournament. It begins on Friday, Nov. 10 and culminates with a single-elimination tournament to crown a champion at the 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. During the Showcase Cup, teams are placed into four regions and play 14 games exclusively against one another in regular NBA G League markets. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup Championship during Winter Showcase.

After the Showcase Cup, team records will reset in advance of the 34-game regular season, which tips off right before the New Year on Wednesday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2024.

For locals interested, the Delaware Blue Coats will be awarded their championship rings from last season on Nov. 10, when they face the Westchester Knicks.