Report: ‘Not much traction’ on a deal that would net Sixers Jrue Holiday

Those of you dusting off your No. 11 Jrue Holiday Sixers jerseys might want to pump the brakes.

Kyle Neubeck of PHLY, who first reported the Sixers’ interest in a reunion with the veteran guard, poured a little cold water on the situation Friday afternoon.

Spoke to a league source who told @PHLY_Sports there's not much traction on a potential PHL/POR/LAC three-way trade involving Harden and Holiday.



Fluid situation obviously, but if that holds, likelihood of a Holiday deal for the Sixers is going to be fairly low — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 29, 2023

Bummer.

Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the blockbuster deal that netted the Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard. As Kyle states, these things are always fluid. There’s no traction right now, but perhaps if Portland is not getting any offers to its liking, the Trail Blazers could circle back.

What would be an enormous disappointment is if the Clippers simply leave the Sixers out of any potential trades by swinging a deal with the Trail Blazers for Holiday. That would cross a viable Harden replacement off the Sixers’ list in Holiday and would also leave Harden without any real suitors or preferred destinations.

In other words: the Sixers and Harden would both be screwed.

The possibility also remains that a team like the Boston Celtics could come in with an offer for Holiday. While they have plenty of picks to move — and Holiday would be a fine replacement for the loss of Marcus Smart — Boston would also have to give up Robert Williams to salary match in a potential trade.

In his article, Neubeck adds that the Clippers and Celtics are viewed as the favorites in a “very competitive” market to land Holiday.

The good news is it’s been that reported Portland would like to move quickly. Better a painful ending than a never-ending pain.