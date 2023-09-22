2023-24 Sixers player profiles

Breaking down every player who will be in camp for the Sixers in October.

While nobody knows what the hell is going on with James Harden and his trade demand, the Sixers will have to get ready to play basketball games soon enough.

Media day will take place on Oct. 2 followed by training camp on the campus of Colorado State. Then the team will embark on its preseason slate starting on Oct. 8 in Boston — and before you know it, the regular season will tip off in Milwaukee on Oct. 26.

The Beard may or may not be involved in those events, but there are plenty of players that will be. What does Joel Embiid have for an encore to his MVP season? Can Tyrese Maxey continue to ascend into All-Star status? What will the bench look like with the signings of Patrick Beverley, Mo Bamba, Kelly Oubre, Jr. and Danny Green?

We’re looking at every player that will be attending Sixers training camp next month and what their potential role could look like.