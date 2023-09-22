Report: Dame trade talks ‘intensifying,’ still no trade imminent

While a Damian Lillard trade still seems frustratingly far away, it appears that negotiations have started back up with an interesting wrinkle.

On NBA Today, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that while the Portland Trail Blazers have “intensified” talks this week, Lillard’s desired trade destination, the Miami Heat, have not been a part of those talks.

"Those talks have intensified this week with Damian Lillard, but still there's no trade imminent... So far, the one element that has not been a part of these talks are the Miami Heat."@wojespn on where things stand on a potential Dame trade.pic.twitter.com/xheWPo8816 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2023

While Woj said that no trade is imminent, he also went on to say that Portland is acting like a team that wants to get a deal done before training camp starts. Woj notably added that the Heat have not been involved in these talks, but he didn’t mention any teams that are.

On today’s PHLY sports podcast, Kyle Neubeck said he heard that there was “smoke out there today regarding Dame to the Sixers” and that “their involvement has been downplayed.” He would go on to immediately push back on this, saying talking to Portland and putting together a competitive trade offer for Lillard are two very different things.

Nuebeck and Derek Bodner went on to reiterate they feel Philadelphia is committed to the core of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who would logically be going out to the Trail Blazers if they were to trade for Lillard.

The organization has stood firm in their commitment to Maxey, but the two pointed out this would be the Sixers’ public stance even if they wanted to make this trade.

If any of these teams want to make a drastic move before the regular season starts, they are quickly running out of time.