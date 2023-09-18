Sixers expected to sign free agent Kelly Oubre Jr.

Finally, some Philadelphia 76ers news to be happy about!

The Sixers are expected to sign free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year deal, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. Derek Bodner of PHLY adds that Oubre is signing a veteran minimum deal.

Free agent G/F Kelly Oubre Jr., is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Oubre — who averaged 20 points for Charlotte last season — could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2023

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s contract with the Sixers is a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum, sources tell @PHLY_Sixers. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) September 18, 2023

As Wojnarowski alluded to in his Tweet (sorry, his... X?), Oubre could see significant playing time if James Harden is indeed moved or for some reason does not take the court for the Sixers. Even if Harden stays, the Sixers desperately need a wing after losing Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton in free agency, so Oubre could at the very least see a decent chunk of time off the bench.

A 2015 first-round draft pick, Oubre is entering his ninth year in the association and has been on four teams thus far including stints for the Washington Wizards, the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors and, most recently, the Charlotte Hornets.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 20.3 points for the Hornets. He averaged 31.9% from beyond the arc on 7.1 attempts per game.

Though exactly how he will be used remains to be seen, bringing Oubre in on a short, one-year deal presents the Sixers with a low-risk, high-reward opportunity and fills a massive void in wings on head coach Nick Nurse’s current roster.