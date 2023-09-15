Former Sixer Zhaire Smith agrees to Exhibit 10 deal with the Cavs

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, former Philadelphia 76ers forward Zhaire Smith has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Zhaire Smith, agent Adie von Gontard of @YMAPAAsports told @hoopshype. Smith was the No. 16 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 15, 2023

Drafted 16th overall in 2018, Smith last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season, when he appeared in seven games for Philadelphia and averaged 1.1 points. Shortly before the 2020-21 season, he was dealt to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Tony Bradley, though Detroit ultimately waived him and he never played for the organization. Smith joined the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Summer League roster this year and saw the court in four games, including one against the Sixers, averaging 6.0 points and 1.0 rebounds.

While the athletic forward is presumably facing an uphill climb to make the Cavaliers roster, their wing depth is not vast and he could provide a jolt of point-of-attack defense and interior finishing. Regardless, given all he’s endured throughout his brief career, it’s a welcomed sight to have him back around the league.