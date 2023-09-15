 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, coach Nick Nurse attend Philadelphia Eagles game

Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed and coach Nick Nurse were at Lincoln Financial Field to see the Philadelphia Eagles go 2-0.

By Erin Grugan
The Philadelphia 76ers are just a few weeks away from beginning training camp in Colorado, but there’s still time to have a little fun in the meantime.

New Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has been making the rounds around the fellow City of Brotherly Love teams. He has visited the Philadelphia Phillies to throw out the ceremonial first pitch a few weeks back, and visited the Philadelphia Eagles during their preseason training camp at the end of August.

Last night, he took in the Eagles 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field with young star and fan-favorite Tyrese Maxey. The two took in the Birds’ home opener with Sixers’ limited partner David Adelman. Adelman is the developer behind the plans for the franchise’s new proposed arena, 76 Place.

Paul Reed was also in attendance to see the Eagles go 2-0. Bball Paul posted this video of him greeting Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham before the game kicked off.

Sixers training camp begins on Oct. 3.

Go Birds.

