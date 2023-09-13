Adam Silver on James Harden and Damian Lillard’s trade requests: ‘Don’t like them, as a league’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver hosted a press conference addressing numerous topics involving the league on Wednesday afternoon. Among those topics are the trade requests from star point guards Damian Lillard and James Harden, each of whom has asked out of their current respective teams, the Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers.

“Don’t like them, as a league. I want players and teams to both honor their contracts,” Silver said. “I’m watching everything going on in Portland and Philadelphia and hoping they get resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. I’m glad it seems to have calmed down as far as public discourse.”

Lillard and Harden issued trade requests roughly 2.5 months ago, though neither player seems close to reaching their preferred outcome. Portland and the Miami Heat have not reportedly made substantial or progressive talks, while Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Clippers seem far apart in their trade negotiations. As training camp approaches, it appears the two veteran ball-handlers are primed to stay put, at least for now.

The Sixers begin their preseason slate Oct. 8 against the Boston Celtics. The Blazers kick things off two days later in a clash with the New Zealand Breakers.