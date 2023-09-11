Sixers to hold training camp at Colorado State University

The Philadelphia 76ers have released their plans for this season’s upcoming training camp.

The team will head to Fort Collins, Colorado, for training camp to be held on the campus of Colorado State University. The camp will run from Oct. 3 from Oct. 6. It is the first training camp under new head coach Nick Nurse.

The Sixers’ media day will take place the day before they leave for camp on Oct. 2 at the team’s training facility in Camden, New Jersey.

The biggest question mark regarding training camp right now for Philadelphia is the participation, or lack thereof, from James Harden. The 10-time NBA All-Star opted in to his player option with the Sixers for this season back in June, but under the pretense that he was requesting to be traded, preferably to the Los Angeles Clippers. Since then, the drama between Harden and the Sixers has reared its head in a number of ugly ways, and the situation seems no closer to being resolved than it was at the beginning of this offseason.

If anything, a resolution feels even farther away now more than ever.

Harden has suggested he will not be taking part in training camp, but at least we can stop speculating and finally just find out what he will actually do in less than a month.

After training camp, the Sixers will return to the East Coast and travel to Boston on Oct. 8 to face the Boston Celtics in their first game of the 2023-24 preseason.