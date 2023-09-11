Former Sixer Boban Marjanović re-signs with Houston Rockets

Former Philadelphia 76er and John Wick: Chapter 3 star Boban Marjanović will return to action for the Houston Rockets this season.

The free agent center has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Marjanović, 35, appeared in 31 games for the Rockets last season throughout their brutal 22-60 campaign.

Boban’s Back: Free agent C Boban Marjanović is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Marjanovic is entering his ninth season, including stops with Spurs, Pistons, Clippers, Sixers, Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/YgfulfZFjX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2023

This is Marjanović’s ninth season in the NBA, including stints with the Sixers, the Rockets, the San Antonio Spurs, the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks.

The 7-foot-3 Serbian native was with the Sixers for the 2018-19 season, and the city was extremely excited about the signing. Fans gave Marjanović a standing ovation the first time he ever checked in for the 76ers. (Seriously, even the commentators couldn’t believe it at first.) He played in just 22 games for Philadelphia and averaged 8.2 points, but it was more than enough to endear himself to his teammates and the City of Brotherly Love.

This has been a theme of Bobi’s career. Despite averaging just 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds throughout his time in the NBA, Marjanović has become a serious team asset and a fan favorite around the league for his seemingly always positive attitude. He is truly the “good vibes” player every locker room benefits from having, even if his impact doesn’t always show on a stat sheet. It’s unlikely Marjanović will see a ton of playing time this upcoming season, falling behind Alperen Sengun and Jock Landale on the depth chart, but Houston are likely signing him more to keep that attitude and veteran presence around their young squad.

Also, of course, to make him reenact his Goldfish commercials (with former teammate and best friend Tobias Harris) on demand.