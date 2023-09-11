 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joel Embiid attends Washington Commanders game as Josh Harris’ guest

Need October 1 and a smackdown of the Commanders to get here fast.

By Sean Kennedy
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

On Sunday, while the Philadelphia Eagles were eking out a 25-20 win in Massachusetts over the New England Patriots, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was taking in some American football elsewhere. The reigning NBA MVP was in attendance for the season opener between the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals, a guest of Sixers managing partner Josh Harris, who led the purchase of the Commanders over the summer.

In between watching the action on the field, Joel got in a little light tampering with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Durant, of course, is a D.C. native and lifelong Washington football fan.

We got some great photos from the gathering, but the best is Harris looking like a hobbit, sandwiched between Embiid and Magic Johnson. Magic is a part of the Commanders ownership group.

Naturally, the ever-present Michael Rubin was around as well:

Normally, I’d be a little uneasy about Embiid being feted by another city’s sports franchise, but it’s not like anyone is forcing their way to the Washington Wizards; even Durant never seriously considered it amidst all his team hopping. Although the Commanders emerged victorious, their beating the Arizona Cardinals, projected to be a bottom-two team in the league this season, 20-16, isn’t much cause to map out the parade route just yet. And hey, at least Jonathan Gannon’s head coaching career started out with a big ol’ L. Need more fire in the gut.

Regardless, this is the version of Joel Embiid I want to see more of in the future.

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Go Birds.

