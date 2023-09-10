USA vs. Canada Third Place Game; Germany vs. Serbia FIBA World Cup Championship - Open Thread

It’s USA vs. Canada, the game everyone was hoping would happen on this final day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, there’s much less at stake than expected, as both favorites went down in the semifinals, leaving us to see these two countries match up for third place.

Team USA’s defense wasn’t up to the task in their 113-111 loss to Germany; the 113 points allowed were the most ever by the Americans in World Cup or Olympic play. Meanwhile, Canada lost 95-86 to Serbia, but their effort this World Cup won’t be looked back on nearly as poorly as that of the Americans, as Canada qualified for the Olympics for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games. A bronze here for Canada would be their first ever medal in FIBA World Cup action.

The title game for the gold will feature Germany, the only undefeated team left in the tournament, against Serbia, making this run even without Nikola Jokic. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way for the Serbians with 23 points in their semifinal win over Canada. Serbia also has Sixers big man Filip Petrusev coming off the bench, who scored 17 points in their quarterfinals win over Lithuania.

This morning features our last major basketball until preseason starts next month. Does a Petrusev gold medal count as the Sixers winning? We’ll find out soon.

Game Details

Who: United States of America vs. Canada (Third-Place Game)

When: 4:30am ET

Where: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Watch: ESPN+

Who: Germany vs. Serbia (Championship)

When: 8:30am ET

Where: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Watch: ESPN+