Sixers’ star Joel Embiid rated a 96 overall in “NBA 2K24”

The first installment of individual player ratings for “NBA 2K24” ahead of its Sept. 8 release date are trickling out Wednesday morning. Two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic claimed the top spot with a 98 overall rating, two points better than anyone else around the league. Among those given a 96 overall rating is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at that spot.

Ninety-six ties Embiid’s highest rating in the game after he reached the mark last year as well. He’s made quite the journey from his first 2K rating of 77 back in 2014-15.

Despite the playoff struggles, Embiid is coming off the best season of his career. He won his second consecutive scoring title, made All-NBA First Team and was named MVP, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. We’ll see if he can build upon that impressive 2022-23 campaign and reach even loftier heights to lead the Sixers where they want to go and, as a trivial ripple effect, help his 2K rating a tad, too.