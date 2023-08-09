 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which free agent wing do you want the Sixers to sign?

Philadelphia’s wing depth is pretty slim and there are a few player on the market who could make sense.

By Jackson Frank
/ new
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After the departures of Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels in free agency last month, the Philadelphia 76ers’ wing depth is pretty thin. As it currently stands, the only true wing who could crack the rotation next season seems to be Danuel House Jr. While it’s plausible guys like De’Anthony Melton, Patrick Beverley, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker may occupy minutes there, they’d all be playing up or down a position. This was an issue before Niang and McDaniels left as well, given both are ideally 4s. Needless to say, the wing room could use a boost.

With the taxpayer mid-level exception available to the Sixers, do any of these remaining free agent wings entice you? If not, who would you prefer? Or are you simply unenthused by all of the options? Let us know!

*Derrick Jones Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks shortly before this poll went live. I apologize for the poor timing.*

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers