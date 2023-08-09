Which free agent wing do you want the Sixers to sign?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

After the departures of Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels in free agency last month, the Philadelphia 76ers’ wing depth is pretty thin. As it currently stands, the only true wing who could crack the rotation next season seems to be Danuel House Jr. While it’s plausible guys like De’Anthony Melton, Patrick Beverley, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker may occupy minutes there, they’d all be playing up or down a position. This was an issue before Niang and McDaniels left as well, given both are ideally 4s. Needless to say, the wing room could use a boost.

With the taxpayer mid-level exception available to the Sixers, do any of these remaining free agent wings entice you? If not, who would you prefer? Or are you simply unenthused by all of the options? Let us know!

*Derrick Jones Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks shortly before this poll went live. I apologize for the poor timing.*