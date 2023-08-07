SB Nation Reacts: Majority of voters rank Sixers among the East’s middle class

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

After another second-round exit in the spring, the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t done much this summer to close the gap between themselves and the Eastern Conference’s elite. In fact, with Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Jalen McDaniels all departing, the gap has probably widened, given only Patrick Beverley has been signed to replace their production. They’re shaping up as a middling playoff team, not a club primed to actualize a deep playoff run.

According to a recent survey, 55 percent of voters think there are three or four Eastern Conference teams currently better than the Sixers, which is a pretty reasonable number, in my estimation.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks seem like safe bets to be better than Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Cavaliers bolstered their rotation significantly by signing floor-spacing wings in Niang and Max Strus. The Miami Heat lost Strus and Gabe Vincent, but could land Damian Lillard, seem to tout quite the developmental system and brought back Josh Richardson following a three-year hiatus. The New York Knicks added Donte DiVincenzo. A full season under Quin Snyder could invigorate the Atlanta Hawks. Strides from the young talent on these squads could help as well.

I don’t know which team(s) among that group will prove better than the Sixers, but I can certainly see an argument for any of them, which leaves Philadelphia jostling for homecourt advantage rather than the top spot in the Conference. Three or four, as things currently stand, hits the nail on the head.

