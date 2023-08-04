Paul Reed Summer Victory Tour continues at Rumph Classic

Paul Reed is officially out the mud, having signed a three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, which was then matched by the Philadelphia 76ers in restricted free agency. With the uncertainty of his next employer settled and some further financial security taken care of, Reed has been making the rounds on the courts of the Philadelphia basketball scene.

First, the fan favorite showed out a couple weeks ago at the Brotherly Love Pro-Am. Yesterday, Reed played in the Rumph Classic, an annual event at the Community College of Philadelphia. BBall Paul dropped 20 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists in his team’s win. Memphis Grizzlies forward Isaiah Todd was on Reed’s squad, while current NBA free agent Lamar Stevens and former Penn State guard Tony Carr suited up for the opposing side.

You asked for it, we got it. In his Rumph debut, @Bball_paul dropped 20/13/5 and carried 8EYE to the win @sixers pic.twitter.com/dBRWp29YUj — Rumph Classic (@RumphClassic) August 4, 2023

In addition to some dunks, you see Reed drain a couple jumpers in that short clip, including one stepback. Perimeter shooting has been the point of emphasis for Paul this summer as new head coach Nick Nurse looks to mold him into the league’s next Pascal Siakam. Expectations are that Reed will get more of a look at the four spot this year alongside Joel Embiid than he did during former head coach Doc Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia.

P.J. Tucker, not yet a Los Angeles Clipper, was in attendance to watch his Sixers teammate in action.

PJ Tucker pulled up to the Rumph Classic #Sixers pic.twitter.com/jw5H2iCp7B — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) August 4, 2023

The Sixers haven’t had a lot of positive vibes around the team this offseason. Keeping Reed and his popping up around town has been one of the few fun things we’ve seen this summer. At the very least, BBall Paul workout videos are far more palatable than the Ben Simmons ones from days of yore. Keep practicing that outside shot, Paul. The team will need you in the fall.