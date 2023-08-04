Sixers release their 2023 preseason schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers on Friday released their preseason schedule. They’ll play four games over the span of 12 days:

Nothing screams “Sixers Basketball is back!” than back-to-back matchups against the Boston Celtics. The schedule begins with the 76ers traveling to Boston on Sunday, Oct. 8 to face the Celtics at a 6 p.m. ET tip-off. They’ll then return home to The Center for another matchup with the Celtics on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

After the Celtics matchups, their preseason schedule will get much lighter with an Oct. 16 game against the Brooklyn Nets on the road, followed by a final exhibition which will come on Friday, Oct. 20 against the Atlanta Hawks. These final two games will likely feature a lot of training camp players and end-of-bench talent.

Early August marks the quietest time in the NBA calendar for news and developments, but Sixers basketball is just around the corner, bringing with it a mix of anticipation and uncertainty.