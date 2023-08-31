SB Nation Reacts: Majority of voters give Daryl Morey a C or D grade for his time leading the Sixers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Since joining the Sixers almost three years ago, it’s been an up-and-down tenure for President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. Some moves are clear pluses, like drafting Tyrese Maxey and signing Georges Niang. Others are deemed shakier, like acquiring Jalen McDaniels and letting him walk in restricted free agency or signing P.J. Tucker to a three-year, $33 million contract. Some are conflicting, such as dealing Al Horford and a first-round pick for Danny Green.

According to a recent survey, most participants aren’t enthused by the work Morey has done throughout his time with Philadelphia. More than 60 percent of voters gave him a C or D grade, and another 20 percent handed him an F. Only 18 percent considered him worthy of an A or B.

Up through the acquisition of De’Anthony Melton during the 2022 NBA Draft, Morey’s moves seemed pretty good and beneficial. Over the past 14 months, everything’s been much more conflicting, to say the least, and it’s understandable why he didn’t receive many kind grades from the fan base.

