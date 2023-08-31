 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nick Nurse continues his Philly rounds with trip to Eagles practice

After throwing out the first pitch at the Phillies game Wednesday, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was hanging around Eagles practice Thursday.

By Paul Hudrick
EJ Smith (Twitter)

The Nick Nurse Philly sports tour continues.

A day after a successful first pitch at the Phillies game Wednesday, the new Sixers head coach sat in during Eagles practice Thursday.

He rubbed elbows with Howie Roseman and known Celtics fan DeVonta Smith.

Folks were having a little fun at Nurse’s expense considering the Phillies are absolutely scorching hot and blew what would’ve been a delightful fairy tell ending of a game. Yeah, maybe a little too on the nose with what we’ve seen from the Sixers over recent years.

But hey, Nurse should be looked at as a nice palate cleanser following the Doc Rivers era. He’s going to bring a bunch of fresh ideas and a (much more recent) championship pedigree to the organization. What’s going on with James Harden has nothing to do with the former Coach of the Year.

It would also be cool if the Philadelphia sports scene had a modicum of continuity with it coaches. Rob Thomson and Nick Sirianni — two dudes with VERY different personalities — have done a hell of a job in a city that isn’t always the easiest to coach in. If Nurse can glean a little something from both guys, maybe that triumvirate will be coaching in Philly for a while.

Just like yesterday, here’s hoping the positive vibes around the Eagles rubs off on Nurse in his first season with the Sixers.

