Team USA vs. Jordan - Open Thread

This one is for the true sickos. If you’re waking up before 5:00am to watch Team USA in a game they’re favored by 42.5 points, you’re one of the basketball fanatics that give fans their name.

Team USA moved to 2-0 in group play on Monday morning, pulling away in the second half of a 109-81 win over Greece. Now, they’ll face Jordan, who are 0-2 thus far at this FIBA World Cup. Jordan had a chance at a win over New Zealand in their last contest, after Rondae Hollis-Jefferson converted a four-point play to force overtime.

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON.

38 POINTS.

AND-ONE THREE-POINTER TO SEND IT TO OVERTIME.#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/i5qW7E6fAI — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

That play and 39 points overall from RHJ still weren’t enough for Jordan in the 95-87 defeat. Still, it was a cool moment for the 28-year-old Hollis-Jefferson, who last played in the NBA briefly for Portland during the 2020-21 season. It seems like just yesterday he was playing rotation minutes for Brooklyn against the Sixers in the 2019 playoffs.

Cool story or not, I can’t imagine things staying close this morning against the United States, even if they opt to give extended minutes to reserves considering Steve Kerr’s group has already qualified for the next round. Lithuania and Montenegro are two countries who will be waiting as part of the second round of group play, with Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania having won Group D with a 3-0 record.

Either you’re up really late or really early. Whatever the case, enjoy the action.

Game Details

Who: United States of America vs. Jordan

When: 4:40am ET

Where: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Watch: ESPN2