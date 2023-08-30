How would you grade Daryl Morey’s job leading the Sixers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Last week, a handful of my Liberty Ballers colleagues dished out grades and subsequent explainers for the job they feel Daryl Morey has done as Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations since he joined the franchise nearly three years ago. Three of the four participants gave Morey something in the B range, while the last was much less rosy, handing him a D grade.

This week, the opportunity goes to all of you to assess Morey’s time running the Sixers. How do you feel about his efforts? Have they been good, but flawed? Have they been a disaster? Have they been excellent? Have they been futile? Let your voice be heard and tell us your thoughts!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WP4X3E/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.