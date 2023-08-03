Where do you think the Sixers rank in the East?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Aside from the Boston Celtics more or less swapping Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis, there haven’t been any seismic shifts among the Eastern Conference’s crop of 2022-23 playoff teams this summer, particularly among those which possibly factor into the equation beyond the first round next year.

The Cleveland Cavaliers added floor-spacing wings in Max Strus and Georges Niang, and re-signed Caris LeVert. The New York Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo to continue their Villanova North identity. The Miami Heat brought back Josh Richardson after a three-year hiatus and remain the frontrunners to land Damian Lillard, if a deal materialize, though they also lost Strus and Gabe Vincent. The Milwaukee Bucks landed sharpshooter Malik Beasley, while retaining Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder. However, Joe Ingles departed for Orlando and Wesley Matthews joined the Atlanta Hawks, which also dealt away John Collins.

The Sixers, meanwhile, will be without Niang, Shake Milton and Jalen McDaniels, all of whom were regular season rotation players a year ago. Patrick Beverley was signed to shore up the vacancy left by Milton; Paul Reed and Mo Bamba project to back up Joel Embiid inside. Philadelphia is still navigating James Harden’s trade request, too.

So, as we progress through the offseason and venture closer toward 2023-24, how do you think the Sixers stack up in the Eastern Conference right now? Let us know!