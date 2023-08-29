Ben Simmons says he’ll ‘always have love for Philly’

It’s been more than two years since former Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons resembled his All-NBA, All-Defensive First Team self. For numerous reasons, he didn’t suit up during the 2021-22 season. When he did play this past year, he looked like a shell of himself as he struggled through serious back issues before undergoing season-ending surgery, which limited him to 42 games.
This summer, Simmons has been working toward a return to the court and recently with Marc Spears of Andscape. Among other things, he touched on his time with the Sixers, the severity of his back injury, and what he’s learned throughout the last few years of his career. Most notably, Simmons said he’d welcome a return to Philadelphia if he was traded again and spoke glowingly about his tenure in the City of Brotherly Love.
Simmons was also asked whether he ever reflects on Game 7 of the second round between the Sixers and Atlanta Hawks. He doesn’t seem to stew on his decision to pass to Matisse Thybulle rather than attempt a contested layup over Trae Young, which drew fiery criticism throughout the NBA world.
Spears followed up by wondering if Simmons has elected to forget about that moment and game.
Spears and Simmons discussed the extent to which the Brooklyn Nets guard was limited last season. Simmons said daily activities such as sitting down and standing up caused back tightness and that he had nerve damage in his leg, but he noted “I feel I’m at 100% now.” As for when the back pain began, he pinpointed Feb. 22, 2020, a game he and the Sixers played against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Spears’ interview with Simmons contains much more insight than solely what I’ve included and I don’t want to spoil it all, so I highly recommend reading the entire piece here. The two talk about how his rehab is progressing, what he envisions his role as with the retooled Nets, where he’s at mentally and much more.
