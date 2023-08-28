SB Nation Reacts: New head coach Nick Nurse deemed most exciting part of new season for Sixers fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

After a third consecutive second-round exit for the Sixers this past spring, upper management elected to cut ties with Doc Rivers, who spent three years as head coach in Philadelphia.

In his stead stands Nick Nurse, who was head coach of the Toronto Raptors for four years before being fired following the team’s Play-In Tournament defeat four months ago. Nurse helped lead Toronto to the 2018-19 NBA championship and is often lauded for his defensive ingenuity. As the Sixers prep for another year, it appears his arrival is the most exciting component among fans, according to a recent poll.

Nurse’s hiring as head coach squeaked past a large sect of nihilistic Sixers supporters, who couldn’t find anything to be enthusiastic about ahead of the season. Tyrese Maxey’s continued development finished a close third, while the encore to Joel Embiid’s MVP campaign was a distant fourth.

