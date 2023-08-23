What are you most looking forward to with the Sixers this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Among another second-round flameout, James Harden’s trade request ordeal and a lackluster offseason, enthusiasm regarding the Sixers for the upcoming season is understandably subdued. However, there are certainly angles and potential storylines to drum up excitement throughout the fanbase.

Will the team look different and/or better with new head coach Nick Nurse in the fold? Can Tyrese Maxey take the leap from very good starter and occasional star to full-blown All-Star? How will Joel Embiid follow up his MVP campaign and subsequent playoff struggles?

Or, maybe, none of that matters and you’re scarred from all the recent Game 7, second-round exits. Nihilism isn’t an unpopular choice for Sixers fans these days.

