Report: Former Sixer Mac McClung agrees to deal with Magic

After last being in the NBA with the Sixers, highflying guard Mac McClung is making a return to the league.

Shams Charania reported that McClung has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Magic.

Free agent guard Mac McClung – the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion – has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/nXXfTcC5zh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2023

Even though McClung only appeared in two games for the Sixers last season, he turned in a strong year in the G League in Delaware. He brought a lot more to the team than just flashy dunks with his scoring output. In 31 games for the Blue Coats in 2022-23, McClung averaged 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and five assists per game while shooting a highly efficient 54.8 overall and 47.4 percent from three.

And of course, there’s McClung’s incredible 2023 NBA Dunk Contest win. The highlight of his Sixers career and honestly one of the more enjoyable moments of last season.

Rewatching McClung’s array of creative, absurdly athletic and impressive dunks just does not get old. Him pulling off every one on the first try made it that much better.

McClung may need to polish his ball-handling and playmaking when it comes to producing more offensively in the NBA, but he has talent. And the insane athleticism and entertainment value with his dunking speaks for itself.

It’s good to see McClung getting another chance in the NBA. Hopefully he’s able to impress the Magic and make the most of his opportunity in Orlando.

I’m sure every Sixers fan who enjoyed him winning the Dunk Contest as a member of the team will join me in wishing McClung all the best.