Young Sixers shine in Rico Hines Private Runs

The famous Rico Hines Private Runs have kicked off! Last season we watched James Harden (I won’t mention his name again, don’t worry) and Paul Reed participate, but this year the Sixers had an entire squad assembled.

The group of 20 or so players split into several teams, with all of the present Sixers being assembled onto a squad: Jaden Springer, De’Anthony Melton, Ricky Council IV, Terquavion Smith, and Paul Reed. Their first game was against a squad featuring Harrison Barnes and Thomas Bryant — around the 12 minute mark of the video.

Melton started off this game with a few nice buckets, mixing in perimeter shots and some transition points. Ricky Council IV, however, was the Sixer that stuck out the most for this scrimmage. He put together numerous impressive finishes, including a beautiful bounce pass to Terquavion Smith underneath the basket. Springer iced the game with a textbook reverse layup, winning 7-2 (all buckets were considered one point).

The Sixer Squad’s second scrimmage started at the 14:23 mark, playing the Toronto Raptors squad featuring Pascal Siakam and newly drafted Gradey Dick. Siakam led the Raptors to a quick lead, with Jaden Springer responding with several stellar possessions, driving and finishing through contact, setting Reed up for an easy basket, and even breaking Dick’s ankles on the last possession. Dick isn’t necessarily known for his defense, but seeing Springer’s handle tighten up is awesome.

Springer continued to showcase skills in this second scrimmage, throwing a gorgeous dime to Ricky Council IV:

This scrimmage got competitive down the wire, with both sides locking things down on the defensive end. Paul Reed had what might be my favorite play from these highlights, shutting down the lane against Siakam and coming up with numerous deflections to get a much-needed stop. Terquavion Smith finished a tough two on the other end.

Gradey Dick finished a tough reverse layup to ice the game for the Raptors, winning 7-6. The Sixers’ final scrimmage kicked off at the 27-minute mark, against the same Raptors squad. The game opened up with Terquavion Smith drilling a deep three. De’Anthony Melton came alive in this scrimmage, finishing in the lane and hitting a quick three to put the Sixers up 4-1. Siakam hit a few buckets, but the Sixers went on to win their final scrimmage, 7-3.

Both De’Anthony Melton and Ricky Council IV had some nice moments, but it’s hard not to come away being impressed with Jaden Springer’s highlights. He used his body well, showcased some playmaking skill, and showed off what looks to be an improved handle. Factor in his Summer League, and I’d imagine Nick Nurse, Rico Hines, and the rest of the Sixers staff might feel similar.

To watch the entire highlight video featuring additional players/teams, check it out below.