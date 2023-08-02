Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell suffers torn ACL

Philadelphia 76ers Montrezl Harrell has suffered a torn ACL and meniscus, the team announced Wednesday.

Apparently he had some swelling following “offseason workouts” and an MRI revealed the torn ligament and cartilage.

The wording on this report is a bit curious because it begs the question of whether or not this was a very recent incident. Harrell swelled up following offseason workouts (plural)? Does that mean he didn’t immediately know something was very wrong when he tore his ACL? Did he continue to work out with this ailment at any point, unaware of the extent of the damage he sustained?

According to the NBA’s CBA, there is a Disabled Player Exception which the Sixers could apply for. That would potentially grant the Sixers 50 percent of Harrell’s veteran’s minimum salary in return.

Here are a few of the terms if a DPE is granted, something that can take place if a player is very likely to miss the entirety of an upcoming season:

“The team may sign a free agent for one season only, for 50% of the disabled player’s salary or the amount of the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level exception, whichever is less. The team may trade for a player in the last season of his contract only (including any option years)2, who is making no more than 50% plus $100,000 of the disabled player’s salary, or the amount of the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level exception plus $100,000, whichever is less. The team may claim a player on waivers who is in the last season of his contract only (including any option years), who is making no more than 50% of the disabled player’s salary, or the amount of the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level exception, whichever is less.”

While many fans were not pleased the team opted to bring back Trez in the first place, it’s so unfortunate that the 29-year-old’s season has to come to an abrupt end like this, before he even had a chance to compete for a reserve big job.

The Sixers originally signed the former 2020 Sixth Man of the Year one summer ago, after James Harden took a pay cut, opening up room for a trio of former Rockets, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., and Trez, to come aboard.

Notably, should the Sixers receive a DPE, it would not prorate like the MLE would, so they could potentially use it on a buyout player after the trade deadline. They wouldn’t gain an extra roster spot either way, however. But they might get a few extra bucks to offer a veteran who is bought out at a later date.

Hopefully Harrell has a successful surgery and speedy recovery.