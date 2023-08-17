Sixers 2023-24 regular season schedule announced

The NBA announced the full schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday afternoon. Surely that’s been the only thing on the minds of Philadelphia 76ers fans recently, right?

The Sixers, led by reigning league MVP Joel Embiid, will kick off their season on the road against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 26, nationally televised on TNT as part of the NBA’s Opening Week. They then travel to Nick Nurse’s former team, the Toronto Raptors, on Oct. 28, before their home opener at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, Oct. 29, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers will play 14 back-to-backs this season, including four in Jan. 2024 and one right out of the gate following the All-Star break in February 2024.

Philadelphia is slotted to play in 29 nationally-televised games this upcoming regular season, compared to 23 last season. Among those includes the Sixers’ Christmas Day matchup against Jimmy Butler (and Dame Lillard?) and the Heat that will tip-off in Miami at 8 p.m. ET on the holiday. The Sixers will also feature in the league’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate of games, hosting the Houston Rockets in Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET.

Some star-studded teams visiting Wells Fargo Center this season include LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers coming on Nov. 27, as well as Nikola Jokic and the championship-defending Denver Nuggets arriving in South Philly on Jan. 16, 2024. This year’s first overall draft pick, Victor Wembanyama, will visit the City of Brotherly Love when the San Antonio Spurs come to town on Jan. 22, 2024.

Games by Month

October: 3

November: 15

December: 14 (not including in-season tournament)

January: 14

February: 12

March: 17

April: 7

(What’s the over/under for how many games will actually feature James Harden in a Sixers’ jersey?)

In the mean time, NBA training camps will open on Oct. 3 and the Sixers begin their preseason campaign on Oct. 8.

The Sixers’ preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 at Celtics, 6 p.m. ET

Oct. 11 vs. Celtics, 7 p.m. ET

Oct. 16 at Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 20 vs. Hawks, 7 p.m. ET